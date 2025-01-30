Lucrecia Kormassa Koiyan, a 19-year-old Georgia healthcare worker, was arrested after a viral TikTok video showed her twerking over a disabled male patient’s head. Loganville Police Chief MD Lowry confirmed she faces a felony charge of exploiting a disabled person. The video, showed Koiyan in blue scrubs dancing suggestively while the seated patient remained unaware. Authorities were alerted on January 23, leading to a search warrant and her arrest on January 28. She was booked into Walton County Jail but bonded out early Wednesday. Details on her attorney and bail amount remain unavailable. ‘Cyber-Farting’ Case in UK: Woman Sends Videos of Her Farting to Boyfriend’s Ex-Partner, Faces Jail Term (Watch Video).

Georgia Healthcare Worker Films Herself Twerking Over a Disabled Man’s Head

