In the UK’s first-ever “cyber-farting” case, 25-year-old Rhiannon Evans pleaded guilty to sending videos of herself passing gas to her boyfriend’s ex, Deborah Prytherch, causing “distress or anxiety.” The court heard that Evans sent multiple videos showing her farting while smirking at the camera. Prosecutors deemed the act “indecent or grossly offensive.” Evans claimed she acted out of loyalty to her partner, believing his ex treated him unfairly. Her defense lawyer argued that she was intoxicated at the time and acknowledged the ongoing child contact dispute between Evans’s partner and Prytherch. Evans later admitted regret but criticised what she called a “snowflake generation” for taking offense. The court sentenced her to a 12-month community order, a two-year restraining order, 15 rehabilitation sessions, and 60 days of alcohol abstinence. Despite her punishment, Evans maintained she never expected farting would land her in court. British Woman Tries to Have Sex on Hotel Glass Table At Flipper Lodge in Pattaya, Arrested For Damaging Property.

Cyber-Farting in UK

