US President Joe Biden seems to have landed himself in a questionable position after he ended his gun control speech in Connecticut with a bizarre remark. Speaking on gun control, the United States President finish his speech with a bizarre remark saying, "'God save the Queen, man". Multiple videos of Biden's abrupt end to his gun control speech in Connecticut are going viral on social media. Several users questioned Biden's remark as to why he mentioned the Queen while ending his speech. One user said, "He’s lost his marbles" while a second user wrote, "He’s truly incapacitated". Many of them even questioned Biden's mental health over his abrupt remark. Joe Biden Groped Eva Longoria? Video of US President Touching Actress 'Inappropriately' and Making 'Cringe' Joke Goes Viral.

President Biden Ends Gun Control Speech

President Biden ends gun control speech in Connecticut by saying 'God save the Queen, man.'pic.twitter.com/3jdKqarg9m — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 16, 2023

He's Lost His Marbles

Biden said at the end of his speech in Connecticut, ‘God save the Queen!’ Many were baffled because the Queen is not with us, and it was not clear why he said, ‘God save the Queen.’ He’s lost his marbles. pic.twitter.com/lZiDj4Jiey — Paul Golding (@GoldingBF) June 16, 2023

He's Truly Incapacitated

I have seen countless - and I mean countless - drunk people say something totally obscure like “God save the Queen” and then jaunt around like a Joe Biden just did in an effort to play it off as if they were sober. He’s truly incapacitated.pic.twitter.com/XhNfFwyTwK — Evan Berryhill (@EvBerryhill) June 16, 2023

It All Makes Perfect Sense if You Have Dementia

Biden concluded his speech in West Hartford, Connecticut today by saying, "God save the Queen, man." ...before confusingly asking which way he should go. It all makes perfect sense if you have dementia. pic.twitter.com/NbyHxO9GnE — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 17, 2023

