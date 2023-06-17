US President Joe Biden seems to have landed himself in a questionable position after he ended his gun control speech in Connecticut with a bizarre remark. Speaking on gun control, the United States President finish his speech with a bizarre remark saying, "'God save the Queen, man". Multiple videos of Biden's abrupt end to his gun control speech in Connecticut are going viral on social media. Several users questioned Biden's remark as to why he mentioned the Queen while ending his speech. One user said, "He’s lost his marbles" while a second user wrote, "He’s truly incapacitated". Many of them even questioned Biden's mental health over his abrupt remark. Joe Biden Groped Eva Longoria? Video of US President Touching Actress 'Inappropriately' and Making 'Cringe' Joke Goes Viral.

President Biden Ends Gun Control Speech

He's Lost His Marbles

He's Truly Incapacitated

It All Makes Perfect Sense if You Have Dementia

