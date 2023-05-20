US President Joe Biden ended the pandemic-era border policy imposed by the Trump administration. The decision has rekindled hope for thousands of Gujaratis waiting to enter the US from the Mexico border. Amid this, a video surfaced online that shows some 1,500 people camping at the border to enter the US in scorching heat. In the video, the people seeking asylum in the US could be seen hoarding up in makeshift tents. According to the reports, Tens of thousands of people are waiting to cross into the US from Mexico. Title 42 Expires: Migrants Rush Across US Border in Final Hours As Pandemic-Related Asylum Restrictions Lifted.

Thousands of Gujaratis Set Up Tents At Mexico Border:

