Hamas released a video on Saturday featuring Edan Alexander, a 20-year-old Israeli-American hostage, pleading for intervention from US President-elect Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to secure his release. Speaking in Hebrew and English, Alexander urged Israelis to pressure their government and called on Trump to use US influence to negotiate his freedom. Alexander’s mother, Yael, described the video as distressing but expressed hope, urging Israeli leaders to finalise a deal with Hamas to free the captives. Netanyahu condemned the video as “psychological warfare” and reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to securing the release of all hostages. The Hostages and Missing Families Forum stressed that a deal is necessary to bring the captives home. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes Kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza, Medical Officials Say.

The family of Edan Alexander, the Israeli-American held hostage in Gaza, has authorized the release of the heartbreaking proof of life video published by terrorists earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pYp8vttt8t — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) November 30, 2024

