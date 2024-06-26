An Indian-American man died in Oklahoma after another man punched him in the face. The victim was identified as Hemant Mistry (59), a motel manager. The incident occurred around 10 pm on June 22 at a motel parking lot near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue. Mistry was punched by the accused, 41-year-old Richard Lewis, after the former had asked him to leave the property. He fell unconscious and was taken to a hospital, where he died on June 23. The accused was later arrested. Indian National Killed in US Shooting: Dasari Gopikrishna From Andhra Pradesh Among Four Killed in Firing at Mad Butcher Grocery Store in Arkansas (Watch Video).

Indian-American Man Killed in US

Indian American, 59 year old Motel Manager, Hemant Mistry was killed by man after he was punched by a stranger in a motel parking in Oklahoma. The man punched Mistry knocking him unconscious. Mistry was taken to a hospital, where he then died. #NRINews #IndianAmerican pic.twitter.com/brBWt0jOXy — Rohit Sharma 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@DcWalaDesi) June 25, 2024

