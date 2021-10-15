Irvine, October 15: Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to a hospital in California. According to his spokesperson Angel Urena, Bill Clinton is suffering from non-COVID infection. "He is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," spokesperson Angel Urena tweeted.

Irvine, California, hospital confirms that former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been admitted there as a patient pic.twitter.com/v4TTeEb1VQ — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2021

