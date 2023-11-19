The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday, November 19, condemned the hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the IDF said, "The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence." The Israel Defense Forces also said that the cargo ship departed Turkey on its way to India and was staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. "It is not an Israeli ship," they said. Israeli Ship ‘Galaxy Leader’ Hijacked by Houthi Group in Red Sea With Atleast 52 People Onboard: Report.

It Is Not an Israeli Ship

The hijacking of a cargo ship by the Houthis near Yemen in the southern Red Sea is a very grave incident of global consequence. The ship departed Turkey on its way to India, staffed by civilians of various nationalities, not including Israelis. It is not an Israeli ship. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 19, 2023

