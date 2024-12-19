Amazon founder Jeff Bezos met with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago ahead of the inauguration, sparking widespread attention. Bezos, accompanied by his fiancée Lauren Sanchez, was welcomed by Trump at the Florida resort, as seen in videos circulating on social media on December 19. The meeting follows Bezos’ pledge to donate USD 1 million to Trump’s inauguration fund. Bezos and Trump were reportedly seen dining together at the resort, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk also present at the table. Mark Zuckerberg Joins Donald Trump for Dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Elon Musk Reacts to Meta CEO's Meeting With US President-Elect.

Jeff Bezos Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

NEW: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos meets with President-elect Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. Bezos was spotted with his fiancé Lauren Sánchez. The meeting comes after Bezos pledged to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. Bezos joins the list of tech leaders including… pic.twitter.com/RKCuwtMj03 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 19, 2024

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

NEW: Jeff Bezos was spotted having dinner with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, with Elon Musk also reportedly at the table. pic.twitter.com/RwUomMwc0s — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 19, 2024

