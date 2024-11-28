Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg dined with US President-elect Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida on Wednesday, November 28. The dinner sparked reactions online, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk responding to reports with a laughing emoji. As per a New York Post report, a Meta spokesperson described the gathering as crucial for American innovation, stating, "Mark was grateful for the invitation to join President Trump for dinner and the opportunity to meet with members of his team about the incoming Administration." Donald Trump Warns Mark Zuckerberg Could ‘Spend the Rest of His Life in Prison’; Know Why.

Musk Zuckerberg Dines With Donald Trump

JUST IN: Reports that Mark Zuckerberg has been spotted at Trump's Mar-a-Lago — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) November 27, 2024

Elon Musk Reacts to Zuckerberg-Trump Meeting

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2024

