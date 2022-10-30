US President Joe Biden on Sunday expressed grief over death of two American citizens in the stampede in Seoul. The shocking incident happened on Saturday evening during a Halloween party in South Korean capital Seoul, it claimed lives of over 150 people, including 19 foreigners. Horrific videos of the incident went viral on social media. It can be seen in the video that hundreds of people being given CPR after the stampede at Itaewon. US President Joe Biden tweeted "Jill and I are devastated to learn that at least two Americans are among so many who lost their lives in Seoul. Our hearts go out to their loved ones in this time of grief, and we continue to pray for the recovery of all who were injured." Also Read | Stampede Horror in South Korea: What Is Crowd Surge or Crowd Crush? How To Survive A Stampede? Everything Explained Here.

US President Joe Biden Expresses Grief Over Death of Two Americans in Crowd Crush

Jill and I are devastated to learn that at least two Americans are among so many who lost their lives in Seoul. Our hearts go out to their loved ones in this time of grief, and we continue to pray for the recovery of all who were injured. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 30, 2022

