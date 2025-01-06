In a tense moment during a public White House event on Sunday night, January 5, US President Joe Biden snapped at reporters after signing the Social Security Fairness Act. When asked about former President Donald Trump being a threat to democracy, Biden responded calmly before shifting the conversation. The president then unleashed a sharp retort to the press, saying, "I might be the oldest president, but I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life!" The remark, captured on video, quickly spread across social media, highlighting the president’s irritation with the ongoing inquiries. Elon Musk Slams Joe Biden for Awarding George Soros Medal of Freedom Calling It ‘A Travesty’, Depicts Soros As Villain Emperor Palpatine From Star Wars.

President Joe Biden Lashes Out at Reporters During White House Event

President Biden snaps at reporters: "My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life." pic.twitter.com/8MiPaTKJ3t — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) January 6, 2025

Joe Biden Loss Cool While Speaking to Reporters

BIDEN (sundowning): "My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole goddamn life" 😳 pic.twitter.com/RY8wlU0H3E — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 5, 2025

