According to reports, climate activists have attacked Berlin airport. After the incident, flight operations at Berlin airport have been completely suspended with both runways currently closed. As per reports, a climate group said that its activists glued themselves to the tarmac at the Berlin airport. Reportedly, the activists, who belong to the "Last Generation" environmental group urged people to stop travelling by air and also asked the government to stop subsidizing it. Berlin: Fire Spreads in Grunewald Forest After Explosion at Police Blasting Site.

Both Runways Currently Closed

JUST IN - Climate activists attack Berlin airport. Flight operations at #BER are completely suspended, both runways are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/lpMe1rfOpu — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)