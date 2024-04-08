Reports of a shooting with multiple victims in Las Vegas’s west valley in the United States prompted police to respond on Monday, April 8, 2024. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that at 10:04 am, several emergency vehicles were dispatched to a business place located close to Pavilion Centre Drive and Charleston Boulevard. The incident took place at City National Bank, located at 10801 W Charleston Boulevard, according to local witnesses who spoke with FOX5. Numerous LVMPD emergency vehicles responded to what police have called a ‘dynamic event’. Further details are awaited. US Shooting Video: Multiple People Shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

Las Vegas Shooting Video

🔥Now. Shooting with multiple victims at office building in Las Vegas, near to Pavilion Center Drive and Charleston. 🩸 pic.twitter.com/KGgaX0xJH6 — 🩸Anxious Vids🔥 (@videosfunny132) April 8, 2024

BREAKING: Shooting with multiple victims at office building in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/XkbtkopZuF — BNO News (@BNONews) April 8, 2024

