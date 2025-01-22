US Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has announced she will invite now-pardoned people, who were charged with crimes in the Jan 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, for a guided tour of the US Capitol. Speaking to reporters in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, January 21, Lauren Boebert said: "I want to see them for their release, and you know, I’ll be the first member of Congress to offer them a guided tour in the Capitol tonight." Her comments came after newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump pardoned, commuted the prison sentences or vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes in connection with the January 6 Capitol attack. Donald Trump Pardons Silk Road Founder Ross Ulbricht for Online Drug Scheme.

Lauren Boebert To Invite Jan 6 ‘Rioters’ for Guided Tour of US Capitol

Lauren Boebert appears here outside the D.C. jail as J 6 supporters await the release of the pardoned. She says she’d be the first to offer them a tour of the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/JZ63MOD72t — Nathan Worcester (@nnworcester) January 21, 2025

Lauren Boebert Seeks Donald Trump’s Intervention for Release of Jan 6 Capitol ‘Rioters’

🇺🇸 U.S. REP LAUREN BOBERT SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP NEEDS TO INTERVENE TO GET J6 HOSTAGES OUT QUICKLY At the DC gulag jail where our prisoners are kept, US marshals say the release is bogged down by "paperwork" Let our people GO!! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/5eCWBjQOZg — Diligent Denizen 🇺🇸 (@DiligentDenizen) January 21, 2025

