The High Commission of India in London condemned the violence perpetrated against the Indian diaspora in Leicester and has sought immediate action against those involved in these attacks. This comes after various videos and reports have been circulating on social media about Pakistani organized gangs seen vandalising and terrorising Hindus in the UK's Leicester City.

Check Tweet Below:

Press Release: High Commission of India, London condemns the violence in Leicester. @MIB_India pic.twitter.com/acrW3kHsTl — India in the UK (@HCI_London) September 19, 2022

