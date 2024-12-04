Severe floods triggered by monsoon rains in Malaysia have claimed six lives, displaced thousands, and caused widespread devastation. Amid the chaos, a heartwarming video surfaced of a boy saving three cats. The boy is seen wading through knee-deep water, carefully carrying the drenched kittens to safety before walking away. Shared on Facebook, the clip garnered widespread praise, with viewers commending his compassion and calling it a testament to humanity. The floods have also severely impacted southern Thailand, with a higher death toll and mass displacements. Relief efforts are underway in the affected regions. Indonesia Floods: At Least 20 Killed As Landslide, Flash Flood Displace Thousands; Videos Show Vehicles Stuck in Flood Waters.

Malaysia Floods

