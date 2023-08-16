The entire police force of Goodhue, a small city in southeast Minnesota, US, has resigned due to low pay, leaving the community of 1,250 residents without local law enforcement. Reportedly, the police chief, the city's only full-time officer, and five part-time officers stepped down during a city council meeting originally convened to discuss pay raises. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office will step in to provide patrolling services after the officers' contracts expire this month, including taking over ongoing criminal cases. The council expressed determination to eventually rebuild the police department, despite the challenging landscape of hiring new officers in a state with approximately 200 open police positions. US: Police Car Hits Man, Throws Him in Air After He Opens Fire at Officers in St Louis County, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Minnesota Police Force Resigns Over Low Pay

