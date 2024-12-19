Elon Musk expressed his strong disagreement over the stopgap government spending bill unveiled by Mike Johnson, United States House of Representatives Speaker. President-elect Donald Trump also joined Elon Musk in opposing the stopgap government bill that aims to fund federal operations temporarily to prevent an imminent government shutdown. The US government spending bill has provisions for USD 100 billion disaster relief aid offering and USD 10 billion more in banking relief for farmers. Elon Musk and Donald Trump opposed the bill, saying it contained excessive spending and lacked necessary fiscal reforms. Due to the strong opposition, Musk posted on X asking to vote against it and said Congress should pass no bills until January 20, when Donald Trump took office. Donald Trump Has a New Hairstyle? US President-Elect Flaunts His Trademark 'Hat Hair' in New Video, Leaving Internet Curious About The Slick Mane.

Elon Musk Strongly Opposed Stopgap US Government Spending Bill

No bills should be passed Congress until Jan 20, when @realDonaldTrump takes office. None. Zero. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)