In a shocking and horrific incident, a man allegedly set a sleeping woman on fire while riding a New York City subway in Brooklyn, who ultimately died from the brutal attack early on December 22. Reportedly, the suspect, identified as a Guatemalan migrant, Sebastian Zapeta, sat calmly on a nearby bench and watched as the woman was burned alive. Videos have surfaced on social media showing police briefly interacting with the suspect after the attack at the Brooklyn station but, unaware of his role in the incident, allowed him to leave. As per reports, hours later, a civilian recognised Zapeta on another subway near Manhattan leading to his arrest. US Train Accident: New York City Subway Train Derails in Collision With Another Train, Injuring More Than 20 People.

Woman Burned Alive on NYC Subway

NEW: A woman in a New York City subway car was killed early Sunday after another passenger set her on fire and then watched from a nearby bench in the Brooklyn station as she was burnt alive, the police said — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 23, 2024

Suspect Watches Victim Burn in NYC Subway (Disturbing Video)

NEW: The man suspected of lighting a woman on fire on a New York City subway has been identified as Sebastian Zapeta. The man apparently sat on a bench and watched his victim burn. Police, who clearly had no clue what was going on, reportedly told the man who is believed to… pic.twitter.com/dxYibgfncJ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 22, 2024

Man Arrested After Burning Woman Alive on Subway (Disturbing Video)

🚨🇺🇸 MIGRANT SUSPECT ARRESTED: SET NYC SUBWAY RIDER ON FIRE AND WATCHED HER BURN A Guatemalan migrant was arrested after allegedly tossing a lit match on a sleeping woman in a Coney Island F train, then sitting across from her to watch the gruesome killing. Police caught him… https://t.co/WRJBDO6bqF pic.twitter.com/2HrtXG54Wr — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)