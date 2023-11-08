Nationwide outages hit Optus, a major Australian communications company, on Wednesday, November 8, disrupting phone lines, crashing payment systems and potentially impacting millions of customers. Dozens of hospitals were unable to receive phone calls and there were reports that some landlines on the Optus network could not ring emergency services. Train services were briefly disrupted in the city of Melbourne due to a "communications outage" but it was not immediately clear if this was linked to Optus. Optus said that its teams are working to restore services as soon as possible. Cyber Attack on US Government Agencies: Federal Institutions in America Reportedly Hit by Cyberattack, CISA Assessing Impact.

Optus Network Outage

