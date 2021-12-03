In a major diplomatic embarrassment for Imran Khan Government, Pakistan's Embassy in Serbia has slammed the government for the non-payment of the salaries of the staff over a Twitter post. The post alleged that the staff has not been paid for the last three months and their children had been forced out of school due to non-payment of fees. The diplomats accused the government of leading the country down to the path of doom and questioned Imran Khan's 'Naya Pakistan' model. A parody song containing Imran Khan's statement 'Aap ne ghabrana nahin hai', slamming the government over the high prices of daily essentials was shared along with the post.

Check Out the Twitter Thread Here:

I am sorry @ImranKhanPTI, am not left with another option. — Pakistan Embassy Serbia (@PakinSerbia) December 3, 2021

