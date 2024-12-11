A tense situation unfolded on Volaris Flight 3041 when a passenger tried to hijack the plane mid-air. The 31-year-old man, identified as Mario, attacked a flight attendant and attempted to breach the cockpit, reportedly aiming to reroute the flight to the U.S. Instead of heading to Tijuana, the flight was diverted to Guadalajara, where authorities quickly arrested Mario, who was travelling with his wife and two children. Mario claimed that a relative had been kidnapped and that he had received a death threat warning him to avoid Tijuana, but the incident was swiftly handled by the vigilant crew. Thanks to their prompt response, the hijacking attempt was foiled without any injuries. Volaris CEO Enrique Beltranena praised the crew's quick thinking, stating, “The situation was controlled, and everyone was safe.” Mario, now facing legal action, learned the hard way that trying to hijack a plane is no way to handle a family vacation. Bashar al-Assad Dead in Plane Crash Hours After Rebels Capture Damascus? PM Mohammed Jalali Says Syrian President’s Location Unknown As Flight Disappears From Radar.

Flyers Thwart Hijacking Bid After Man Attacks Crew

🚨🇺🇸 PASSENGER TRIES TO HIJACK FLIGHT TO U.S., CREW SAYS “NOT TODAY” Chaos erupted on Volaris Flight 3041 when a passenger attacked a flight attendant and tried to storm the cockpit to reroute the plane to the U.S. Instead of Tijuana, the flight was diverted to Guadalajara,… pic.twitter.com/JieHBpUaV6 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 8, 2024

