Speculation mounts over the fate of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a plane he was allegedly on disappeared from radar hours after rebels captured Damascus. Open-source data from Flightradar24.com shows a Syrian Air Ilyushin Il-76T departing Damascus airport, initially heading towards Syria’s coastal region before abruptly reversing course. The aircraft vanished near Homs after a steep descent from 3,650 meters to 1,070 meters, fueling speculation it was either shot down or suffered mechanical failure. Flightradar highlighted potential discrepancies in data due to GPS jamming and the aircraft’s older transponder but confirmed the trajectory as “a good indication.” While the identities of those onboard remain unverified, Syrian sources told Reuters there is a “very high probability” Assad was killed. “The aircraft may have been targeted as it crossed rebel-held territory,” one source said. Prime Minister Mohammed Jalali confirmed Assad’s location remains unknown, adding to the uncertainty. Assad Regime Falls: Syrian Rebels Tear Down Bashar al-Assad Statue in Damascus (Watch Video).

Bashar al-Assad Dead?

BREAKING — Two Syrian sources said there was a very high probability that Assad may have been killed in a plane crash as it was a mystery why theplane took a surprise U turn and disappeared off the map according to data from the Flightradar website. — Reuters — Ragıp Soylu (@ragipsoylu) December 8, 2024

