Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Has Left the Country:

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the country as Taliban militants entered the capital city of Kabul on Sunday, several reports inform. Earlier today, the insurgents came up till the gates of Kabul but were asked not to enter the city.

Meanwhile, reports of negotiations between the Taliban and Afghan Presidential Palace gained momentum, as the later seeks 'peaceful transfer of power.' Ali Ahamd Jalali, the former interior minister of the country, has reportedly been appointed as the interim head of the new government in the country.

تازه - دو منبع به طلوع نیوز می‌گویند که رییس جمهور غنی کشور را ترک‌ کرده است. pic.twitter.com/EQsIOZCjIW — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 15, 2021

