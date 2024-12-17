A radioactive device used for cancer scans has gone missing after being shipped from Nazha Cancer Center in Newfield on December 2. The shipping container arrived damaged and empty at its disposal site, raising the alarm over the potential misuse of its Germanium-68 contents, which can cause radiation poisoning if improperly handled. The US Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) classified the missing device as 'less than a Category 3,' indicating it could cause injury but is unlikely to be used in weaponry. Experts have downplayed its malicious potential, citing the use of stronger materials for bombs However, social media users have linked the disappearance to recent mysterious drone sightings in New Jersey. Some speculate that the drones might be government-operated, searching for the lost material. John Ferguson, CEO of Saxon Aerospace, suggested night drone operations often involve locating specific items, fueling further curiosity about the unusual sightings. on the other hand, Channel 7 ABC News captured footage of an unknown glowing orb in the New Jersey sky. The glowing object was recorded amid widespread reports of unidentified drones in the area, leaving reporters baffled. "We have no idea what it is," the channel stated. ‘Shoot Them Down’: US President-Elect Donald Trump on Mystery Drone Sightings in Various Parts of Country.

Radioactive Material Goes Missing From Cancer Centre in New Jersey

NEW: Radioactive material went missing in New Jersey earlier this month, fueling conspiracy theories that it could be linked to the mysterious drone sightings, Daily Mail reports — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) December 16, 2024

Footage of an Unknown Glowing Orb in the New Jersey Sky

🚨BREAKING: Channel 7 ABC News caught an unknown glowing orb on camera in the New Jersey sky amid numerous reports of unidentified drones, stating, “We have no idea what it is.” pic.twitter.com/30kuRdnlrq — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 14, 2024

