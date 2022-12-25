The Russian band Pussy Riot released a furious anti-war song. The Russian feminist protest and performance art group released the song protesting the Russian aggression against Ukraine. They said that the West is sponsoring the war against Ukraine by buying Russian oil and gas. They described the Russian Government as terrorist regime and also called for President Vladimir Putin's prosecution in international court. They also said that "Mum, there are no Nazis here, don't watch TV." Russia-Ukraine War: Shells Pummel Kherson City; 7 Dead, 58 Wounded.

Watch: Russian Band Pussy Riot Releases New Song

