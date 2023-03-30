Russian authorities said Thursday they have detained a US journalist associated with The Wall Street Journal on spying charges. Evan Gershkovich, a WSJ reporter, was arrested in Yekaterinburg on suspicion of "espionage in the interests of the American government," the Federal Security Service (FSB) said in a statement. Russia: Ex-reporter Jailed for 22 Years on Treason Charges.

Wall Street Journal Reporter Detained in Russia:

Russia's FSB security service said it had detained a reporter for U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal on suspicion of spying for Washington, the most serious public move against a foreign journalist since Russia invaded Ukraine https://t.co/2nodZcAY35pic.twitter.com/bmYJKZ2zXE — Reuters (@Reuters) March 30, 2023

