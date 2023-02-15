Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday shared a picture of his dog Floki and said that he is the new CEO of the microblogging site. "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing," Elon Musk said while sharing his dog Floki's picture. Soon after Musk shared the news, Twitter sent crypto coins soaring high. Musk's tweet sent cryptocurrency Floki and other canine crypto coins soaring with his DOGE-themed tweet. As per reports, cryptocurrency Floki saw a surge of 35.5 percent following a series of tweets by Musk. Elon Musk 'Believes' in Stonehenge and Easter Island Connection, Adds 'NSFW' Washington DC Angle to Conspiracy Theory.

The New CEO of Twitter Is Amazing

So much better than that other guy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Canine Crypto Coins Witness Jump After Elon Musk’s Tweet

