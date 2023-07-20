At least one person was killed while 41 others were injured in an underground gas explosion that hit South Africa's Johannesburg on Wednesday night (local time). A video has surfaced on social media that shows the intensity of the blast. The explosion caused panic, splitting a busy street open and leaving many vehicles damaged, with some blown off the road by the force of the blast. Uttarakhand Blast Video: Transformer Explodes on Banks of Alaknanda River in Chamoli, 10 Dead.

South Africa Blast Video:

WATCH: Shocking video of the unexplained explosion in Johannesburg that took away 1 life and injured 41 pic.twitter.com/OBzHKYW0PJ — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 20, 2023

