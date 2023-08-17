A forest fire began in Tenerife, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, on Wednesday, August 16. According to press reports, 250 firemen are battling a "out of control" blaze that has shut down several roads and prompted the evacuation of five communities. The fire is mostly contained in a hilly location, but firefighters are struggling to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential areas. But because the fire is growing, there are worries. The Mount Teide volcano, Spain's highest peak, is close by, but access has been challenging due to the fire's perimeter, which has expanded to 22 km over dry woods on both sides of steep ravines. Hawaii Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 80 as Wildfires Rage Across Maui Island, Evacuations Underway (See Pic and Video).

Spain Battles ‘Out of Control’ Wildfire

In Europe, the Spanish island of #Tenerife is battling a #wildfire that flared up Wednesday in a mountainous national park. The blaze spread to 1800 hectares in 24 hours. 14 aircraft and over 200 firefighters and military personnel have been deployed. #Planetmatters pic.twitter.com/hz0YPb970r — CGTN Global Watch (@GlobalWatchCGTN) August 17, 2023

Some scary scenes coming out of Tenerife in the Canary Islands, Spain as an out-of-control wildfire continues to grow. The fire is now exhibiting extreme fire behaviour due to very dry conditions. A mandatory evacuation is in effect for villages threatened by the wildfire. pic.twitter.com/fE6pW0TXzm — Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) August 16, 2023

[13:26h] This video from last night of #IFArafoCandelaria on #Tenerife is just f..ing insane, but shows the pure power of this fire. Airport #TFN Tenerife north is currently operating. pic.twitter.com/wkiNzcRcUF — Roger (@efadi_LP) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)