A forest fire began in Tenerife, one of the Spanish Canary Islands, on Wednesday, August 16. According to press reports, 250 firemen are battling a "out of control" blaze that has shut down several roads and prompted the evacuation of five communities. The fire is mostly contained in a hilly location, but firefighters are struggling to prevent it from spreading to nearby residential areas. But because the fire is growing, there are worries. The Mount Teide volcano, Spain's highest peak, is close by, but access has been challenging due to the fire's perimeter, which has expanded to 22 km over dry woods on both sides of steep ravines. Hawaii Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 80 as Wildfires Rage Across Maui Island, Evacuations Underway (See Pic and Video).

Spain Battles ‘Out of Control’ Wildfire

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)