Quebec and Ontario power utilities are working to restore services to around 900,000 customers facing outages after thunderstorms caused severe damage and left eight people dead. Hydro Quebec and Hydro One are mobilizing crews after as many as 550,000 and 351,000 clients, respectively, were left without electricity, the companies said in separate statements.

Check Tweet:

Storms kill at least 8 in Canada, leave half a million without power https://t.co/dSdFOiFdUhpic.twitter.com/XouEQQfRFu — Reuters (@Reuters) May 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)