A loud explosion rocked Stockholm's upscale Ostermalm district on the evening of December 21, leaving shattered glass and damaged vehicles, though no injuries were reported. Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Grevgatan Gate, where the blast originated from the entrance of a business. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as public destruction and a violation of explosive goods laws. Technicians are working to determine the cause and the party responsible for the blast. Sweden To Offer Immigrants up to USD 34,000 To Go Back to Their Home Country.

Loud Blast at Grevgatan Gate Shakes Stockholm

Stockholm Explosion Leaves Cars Damaged

