A loud explosion rocked Stockholm's upscale Ostermalm district on the evening of December 21, leaving shattered glass and damaged vehicles, though no injuries were reported. Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Grevgatan Gate, where the blast originated from the entrance of a business. Police have launched an investigation into the incident, treating it as public destruction and a violation of explosive goods laws. Technicians are working to determine the cause and the party responsible for the blast. Sweden To Offer Immigrants up to USD 34,000 To Go Back to Their Home Country.

Loud Blast at Grevgatan Gate Shakes Stockholm

Stockholm Explosion Leaves Cars Damaged

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)