T-Mobile’s network was reportedly breached in a Chinese cyber-espionage campaign targeting international telecom companies, according to The Wall Street Journal. Hackers linked to Chinese intelligence allegedly accessed cellphone communications of high-value targets during the months-long operation. T-Mobile stated that its systems and customer data were not significantly affected and no evidence indicates customer information was compromised. Investigations are ongoing into the attack, which highlights broader risks across the telecom industry. Social Security Number Hacking: 2.7 Billion Records of US Citizens From National Public Data Allegedly Stolen in Massive Data Breach, USDoD Claims Responsibility.

T-Mobile Hacked

BREAKING: T-Mobile hacked in massive Chinese breach of telecom networks, WSJ reports pic.twitter.com/8ImFcQuOuv — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 16, 2024

