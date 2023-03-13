Saint Patrick’s Day 2023 celebrations in Chicago started with the river being dyed green. This is a traditional kick off to St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago with people lining up on the streets to see the river changing its colour. Dyeing the river is a longtime tradition. It started in 1962 and has continued since this day. Saint Patrick’s Day 2022 Greetings: Quotes, Messages, HD Wallpapers, Facebook Status, SMS and Sayings To Celebrate the Christian Feast Day.

Chicago River Died Green For Saint Patrick’s Day 2023:

The Chicago River was dyed green as part of an annual tradition to mark St. Patrick's Day holiday. The tradition dates back to 1962 pic.twitter.com/yrAA53sFfl — Reuters (@Reuters) March 13, 2023

