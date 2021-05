US President Joe Biden Takes Test Drive of Ford’s Electric F-150 Lightning in Dearborn:

Biden got behind the wheel of the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup during a visit to Ford in Dearborn, Michigan, for a test drive that went 0-60 mph in about 4 seconds. "This sucker's quick," he said pic.twitter.com/NUvnrRGf3H — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) May 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)