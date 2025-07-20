Typhoon Wipha battered Hong Kong on Sunday, prompting the city’s weather observatory to issue its highest cyclone warning—T10. As the storm hovered 60 km southeast of the city, wind speeds exceeding 118 km/h lashed the region, causing widespread damage. Over 20 people have been reported injured, hundreds of trees uprooted, and more than 300 flights cancelled. Schools remained closed as authorities urged residents to stay indoors. Massive waves slammed into Hong Kong Island’s eastern coast, and southern parts of the city faced hurricane-force winds. The storm’s eyewall brought destructive gusts, posing a serious threat to public safety. Neighboring Chinese provinces, Hainan and Guangdong, were also placed on high alert. For real-time updates on Typhoon Wipha’s path, wind speeds, and impact zones, check the windy live tracker map below. Storm Wipha Live Tracker Map on Windy: Emergency Alerts Issued Across Vietnam, Hong Kong and China As Tropical Storm Strengthens in South China Sea With Up to 130 Kph Winds; Check Real-Time Status.

Typhoon Wipha Hits Hong Kong

This evening: Typhoon Wipha Batters Hong Kong: 160 km/h Winds Knock People Off Their Feet 🇭🇰 Over 20 injured, hundreds of trees downed citywide. 400 flights cancelled. 250+ residents sheltered in storm centres. pic.twitter.com/xprYD2Fl6C — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) July 20, 2025

Typhoon Wipha Live Tracker Map on Windy

