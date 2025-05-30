An Uber driver in Florida has been arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at rapper Krissy Celess during a ride on May 12. Jennifer Benitez, 23, faces an aggravated assault with a firearm charge following the incident, which occurred after she picked up two women in Miami. Tension reportedly escalated when Benitez became agitated about directions, stopped near the destination in Hollywood, and ordered the passengers to exit. During an argument, she retrieved a gun from the center console and aimed it at them, part of which was caught on video. Benitez was later arrested in Port St. Lucie and awaits extradition to Broward County. Uber has deactivated her from the app and is investigating the incident. Harlem Deli Stabbing: Knife-Wielding Transgender Woman Who Killed NYC Postal Worker Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison (Watch Video).

Uber Driver Arrested After Pointing Gun at Rapper Krissy Celess in Florida

NEW: Florida police release bodycam footage of the arrest of a Florida Uber driver who pulled a gun on a passenger. 23-year-old Jennifer Benitez was heard telling officers how to do their job while she was being arrested. Miami rapper Krissy Celess says she was in an Uber from… pic.twitter.com/ZK2P7ILyM9 — star ⭐️ (@7744St) May 29, 2025

