Authorities said that more than 100 firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire in west Phoenix that had reached at least four structures. According to Phoenix Fire Department representatives, at about 3:15 Wednesday afternoon, they were called to the site of a grass fire in an industrial area. They said that the blaze immediately extended to a number of locations, consuming trailers, automobiles, and other goods, as well as producing huge plumes of dense, black smoke. According to fire officials, the situation soon turned into a four-alarm fire. Firefighters, according to reports, have the flames under control, but they will continue to work into the evening to extinguish hot areas. Six persons in all had to leave their mobile homes. US Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Erupts at Propane Tank Yard Near Phoenix Sky Harbour Airport in Arizona, Terrifying Footages Show Tall Flames and Huge Clouds of Smoke.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Industrial Buildings in Phoenix

🚨#BREAKING: Multiple firefighters are battling a massive industrial fire 📌#Phoenix | #Arizona Currently, there is a massive three-alarm industrial fire in downtown Phoenix, Arizona. Firefighters are working hard to control the blaze. The fire has caused heavy flames and thick… pic.twitter.com/Yik2Ykp61K — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 2, 2023

Happening now: third alarm fire in Phoenix, 3000 block of W. Lincoln St. pic.twitter.com/55Gqq7DLqS — Ben McMillan (@WeatherLiveTV) August 2, 2023

