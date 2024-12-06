US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed venture capitalist David Sacks as the first White House "AI and Crypto Czar." Sacks, co-founder of Craft Ventures, will spearhead policy on artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, marking a strategic push toward tech innovation. Announcing the appointment on Truth Social on December 5, Trump stated, “David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness.” Sacks will also chair the Presidential Council of Advisors for Science and Technology. Donald Trump 2.0: US President-Elect Nominates Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator.

