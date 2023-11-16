As the Israel-Hamas war continues, pro-ceasefire protesters laid down hundreds of fake corpses outside the White House in Washington in support of the people of Gaza. Fake body bags meant to represent the dead were laid out on the sidewalk outside of the White House North Lawn. Protesters then laid roses on the fake corpses as they held signs. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Justin Trudeau Chased Out of Vancouver Restaurant by Pro-Ceasefire Protesters Amid ‘Blood on Your Hands’ Chants, Videos Surface.

Pro-Ceasefire Protesters Lay Down Hundreds of Fake Corpses

VIDEO | Dozens of fake corpses kept outside White House in Washington DC as protestors call for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza. (Source: EFE/PTI) pic.twitter.com/J11S1XTcay — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 16, 2023

