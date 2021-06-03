US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that US will share 80 million doses of our vaccine supply with the world. The US President said that COVID-19 doses, just over 6 million, will be shared directly with countries experiencing surges, those in crisis, and other partners and neighbors, including Canada, Mexico, India, and the Republic of Korea.

The US administration said it will donate 25 million COVID-19 doses abroad, with most of them allocated to WHO's Covax initiative.

