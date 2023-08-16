During her visit to Seattle, US Vice President Kamala Harris emphasised the immediate effects of climate change and highlighted the Biden administration's substantial investments in clean energy solutions. Speaking at a South Seattle firm, she cited real-time examples of climate crisis impacts, including deadly heat waves and wildfires experienced in Washington state. Harris further underlined the urgency of the situation, remarking, "It is clear the clock is not just ticking, it is banging." US Vice President Kamala Harris Says Most Americans Are $400 Expense Away From Bankruptcy (Watch Video).

US Vice President Kamala Harris Warns of Urgent Climate Change Effects

US VP Kamala Harris says the climate change clock is not only ticking, it is 'banging'. pic.twitter.com/tCwBSRzFHp — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) August 16, 2023

Kamala Harris on climate change: "It is clear the clock is not just ticking — it is BANGING!" pic.twitter.com/TZU8idLlMq — Wall Street Cartel (@wallstreetcrtl) August 15, 2023

Our prayers are with the people of Hawai'i and the families who have lost loved ones.@POTUS has ordered all available Federal assets on the Islands to help with our response, and we will continue to deliver communities the resources they need. pic.twitter.com/hz2EEGbKHL — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)