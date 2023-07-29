US Vice President Kamala Harris courted controversy after she claimed most people couldn't afford a $400 unexpected expense while speaking about reproductive rights on Friday in Iowa. Kamala Harris has been widely criticised for her insensitive remarks. At Drake University in Des Moines, Harris stepped onto the stage and acknowledged the positive impact of President Joe Biden's economic policies. However, she also highlighted that a significant number of Americans remain vulnerable to financial hardships, with just a $400 unexpected expense standing between them and potential bankruptcy. US Supreme Court Strikes Down Race-Based College Admissions, Vice President Kamala Harris Calls Decision 'Denial of Opportunity'.

Kamala Harris Courts Controversy:

US Vice President Kamala Harris says most Americans are a $400 expense away from bankruptcy.pic.twitter.com/e8VnqzN4R5 — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 29, 2023

