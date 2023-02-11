A second world war bomb exploded unexpectedly in Great Yarmouth, a town in Norfolk, while experts were trying to defuse it. Norfolk police called the detonation unplanned as it took place when the experts tried to disarm it. The officials later informed that no one was hurt in the explosion. Emergency services and agencies had earlier declared a major incident following the discovery of the large unexploded device at a river crossing in the Norfolk town on Tuesday, and had been working to disarm it. Pakistan Bomb Blast: PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir Reach Peshawar for Emergency Meeting.

World War II Bomb Explodes in Norfolk:

The unexploded bomb in #GreatYarmouth detonated earlier during work to disarm it. Our drone captured the moment. We can confirm that no one was injured. Public safety has been at the heart of our decision making all the way through this operation, which we know has been lengthy. pic.twitter.com/9SaeYmHkrb — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) February 10, 2023

