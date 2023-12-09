China President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin shared a light moment over tea inside a high-speed train in China. A video of the two of the world's most influential leaders bonding over tea has surfaced on social media. The Chinese President hosted Putin for the meeting that celebrated ten years of Jinping's signature foreign and economic policy, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Russia Presidential Election 2024: Russian President Vladimir Putin To Seek Re-Election for His Third Consecutive Term.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin Share Moment Over Tea

Xi and Putin, two of the world's most influential leaders, sharing a moment over tea inside a high-speed train in China. pic.twitter.com/S3cW2Wkw11 — Insider Corner (@insiderscorner) December 9, 2023

Video Surfaces

Putin and Xi Jinping drink tea on a Chinese high-speed train 👍👍👍❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Le7M6q5rI — ấn dương (@AnDuong1985) December 8, 2023

