A zebra walked and galloped for hours in the busy streets of South Korea’s Seoul after escaping the Children’s Grand Park Zoo. The beast was tranquilized the animal and brought it back to the zoo by the emergency workers. However, as the Zebra wandered around the South Korean capital for hours, many people recorded the scenes on their phones and uploaded them on social media. Uttar Pradesh: Stray Cattle Issue Raises Concerns of Road Accident After Video of Animals Roaming Freely on Roads, Disrupting Traffic Goes Viral.

Zebra Roams Seoul Streets:

WATCH: Zebra runs loose in Seoul after escaping from a zoo. It was later tranquilized and caught pic.twitter.com/L0IEMhNH76 — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) March 23, 2023

Is That Zebra Crossing .. Street?

🦓 A zebra that escaped from Children's Grand Park in Seoul was spotted wandering around a residential areas today 🦓 The animal was eventually tranquilised and taken back to the park without any reported injuries or damage to property. pic.twitter.com/hclx4eOnoe — Raphael Rashid (@koryodynasty) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)