Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), India's official entry for the Oscars 2025, has been eliminated from the shortlist for the Best International Feature Film category. The news has disappointed fans and the film's team alike. Amid this, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao and the production team have expressed their disappointment over the film's exclusion. Laapataa Ladies stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in key roles.

Aamir Khan Productions' Statement Over 'Laapataa Ladies' Omission from Oscars 2025 Race

"We are, of course, disappointed, but equally, we are immensely grateful for the incredible support and belief we've received throughout this journey," the production house said. The statement, released in collaboration with Jio Studios and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions, expressed gratitude for the recognition received throughout the selection process. "We at Aamir Khan Productions, Jio Studios and Kindling Productions extend our gratitude to the Academy members and the FFI jury for considering our film. To be included in this prestigious process alongside some of the finest films from across the world is an honour in itself," the statement read.

Watch '‘Laapataa Ladies' Trailer:

The production house expressed gratitude to the global audience for their love and support, concluded, “Our heartfelt thanks to all the audiences around the world who have expressed their love and support for our film.”

Hansal Mehta & Ricky Kej Over 'Laapataa Ladies’ Oscar News

Hansal Mehta and Ricky Kej criticised the Film Federation of India's (FFI) choice of Laapataa Ladies as India's Oscar entry. They argued that the film, despite its merits, was not the best choice for the Best International Feature Film category. Both expressed disappointment over the film's failure to make the shortlist.

Hansal Mehta Slams FFI

Film Federation of India does it again! Their strike rate and selection of films year after year is impeccable. pic.twitter.com/hiwmatzDbW — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 17, 2024

Ricky Kej's Reaction to 'Laapataa Ladies' Out of Oscars

I re-iterate. Laapataa Ladies is a good film, well made, I myself found it engaging and entertaining.. handing subject matter well.. I even watched it a second time with friends. It is a film which fits well within the Indian mainstream.. and there is nothing wrong with that. But… — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) December 18, 2024

Laapataa Ladies tells the poignant and engaging story of two young newlywed brides who, due to an unexpected twist of fate, are accidentally swapped during a train journey to their respective husband's homes. Set against the backdrop of rural India, the film explores their emotional and physical struggles as they try to find their way back to their families.

