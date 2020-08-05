Jwala Gutta has shared the snapshot of a troll who ace shuttler Jwala Gutta on social media who tried to bully her. The person seemed to have sent her message on Instagram and the ace shuttler did not bother to respond to the troll. Instead, she to social media and shared the snapshot of the same. he netizen had actually reacted to the story shared by Jwala about the residents of Ayodha against the idea of a 251-meter long statue of Lord Ram. This surely did not go down well with the netizen and he messaged her. The troll further addressed her as Chinese app. Did Jwala Gutta Take a Dig at Saina Nehwal for Joining BJP? Twitterati React on Cryptic Tweet.

The troll in his messages had mentioned that she needs to be banned just like the Indian government had banned 59 Chinese apps in the country. The troll further said that Jwala is a maid to the popular Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar. The ace shuttler did not react to the same and shared the screenshot on social media. Check it out below:

As per the report by The Quint, the statue is to be built in Barhata village and the residents have voiced their concerns and have expressed their unwillingness to give away their land for the statue. The residents have said that they would rather die than leave the place. One of them has even said that the idol should be made in vacant land and not in the place where people live. Notification of an acquisition of 86meters land has already been given.

