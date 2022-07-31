The Commonwealth Games 2022 rolls onto its third day and all the action keeps getting more exciting and intense. India have had considerable success on the second day of the competition with four medals, all coming from weightlifting events. The focus of Day 3 would be the Indian women's cricket team and Nikhat Zareen, Jeremy Lalrinnunga and Yogeshwar Singh among other events. Check out the updated CWG 2022 Medal Tally Here.

Day 2 of the competition saw India open their medal tally with a bang, winning all four medals coming in weightlifting events. First, it was Sanket Sargar, who battled an injury to clinch silver and he was followed by Gururaja Poojary, who won bronze. India's moment of crowning glory was when Mirabai Chanu won the gold medal in a dominant fashion and lastly, it was Bindyarani Devi, who made her presence felt with a silver.

